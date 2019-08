RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fire crews responded to a house fire in Rutherford County that left residents displaced.

According to Rutherford County Fire Rescue, crews responded to a home on Deer Run Road around 6 p.m.

Officials said the fire reportedly started on the second level of the home and quickly spread throughout the home. All residents got out safely and no one was injured.

The American Red Cross responded to help the residents.