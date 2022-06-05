ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews have responded to a drowning call near Four Corners RV Resort in Antioch Saturday afternoon.
Officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of LaVergne Couchville Pike just after 10 a.m. in response to a drowning call near the Four Corners RV Resort.
According to the Nashville Fire Department, crews received reports regarding an overturned kayak that had a cane and prosthetic leg inside. At this time, crews are concerned that a person could be missing.
No other information was immediately released. The search remains active at this time.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.