ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews have responded to a drowning call near Four Corners RV Resort in Antioch Saturday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of LaVergne Couchville Pike just after 10 a.m. in response to a drowning call near the Four Corners RV Resort.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, crews received reports regarding an overturned kayak that had a cane and prosthetic leg inside. At this time, crews are concerned that a person could be missing.

No other information was immediately released. The search remains active at this time.