Crews respond to barn collapse in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews responded to a barn collapse in Franklin early Thursday morning.

The barn is located at a property off South Berrys Chapel Road. Crews were called to the scene around 8 a.m.

The owner of the property told News 2 there were four horses in a little arena with stalls that collapsed and their main barn did not collapse.

Two horses have been rescued and are have been moved to the main barn. Crews are working to rescue the other two.

The owner said it was a miracle the horses survived.

The metal structure has reportedly been in place for about 35 years.

No additional information was immediately released.