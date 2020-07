MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews responded to an apartment fire in Murfreesboro Tuesday, according to Murfreesboro Fire Rescue personnel.

Officials said the fire happened in the 1300 block of Greenland Avenue around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The fire was contained to one apartment. Tenants of the ‘F’ building evacuated. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

This is a developing story.