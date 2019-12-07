Crews respond after Semi truck falls off Cagle Mountain into creek in Sequatchie Co.

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVC/WKRN)– Emergency crews responded in Sequatchie County after officials say a semi truck fell off Cagle Mountain Friday night.

Sequatchie County Emergency Management Director Winfred Smith says it happened around 8:40 pm CT on Route 8, about two miles northwest of Highway 111 and Highway 127 near Dunlap.

Smith says the semi truck fell off Cagle Mountain, and flipped upside down into a creek.



Smith says the driver of the semi truck was transported from the scene. We do not yet know the person’s condition.

According to Smith, the truck was hauling what looked to be powdered sugar.



The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

As of 10:15pm CT / 11:15pm ET, Smith says two southbound lanes are blocked at State Route 8 and Highway 111 at the foot of Cagle Mountain.