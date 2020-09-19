Crews rescue driver trapped under concrete truck in Maury County

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews rescued a driver who was stuck under a concrete truck in Maury County, according to the Maury County Fire Department (MCFD).

It happened near Columbia Rock Road near Theta Pike.

When crews arrived, they found the driver underneath the truck, but trapped in a void space. MCFD officials began to cut the steps off the vehicle to allow the patient to be removed.

The windshield was also removed to allow access. The driver was transported by Maury EMS and is in stable condition.