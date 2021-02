MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Emergency crews were able to safely rescue a dog stuck on a cliff in Maury County Sunday night.

The Maury County Fire Department said the dog was down about 30 to 40 feet at rivers edge.

(Courtesy: Maury County Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Maury County Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Maury County Fire Department)

Firefighters went down to secure the dog and rigged a 3-to-1 rope system to raise them back up the cliff, the department said.

The dog appeared to be in good condition following the rescue.

No additional information was immediately released.