MCEWEN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Christmas came early for dozens of animals in Humphreys County on Wednesday — thanks to the help of a national nonprofit and local law enforcement.

A total of 32 animals were removed from a property in Warner Branch, an unincorporated area of McEwen, about 50 miles west of Nashville.

All of the animals — 27 dogs, two cats, one parrot, one rabbit and one hamster — were surrendered by the occupant of the residence. The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national animal protection nonprofit, assisted the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office in the removal of the animals.























Representatives for ARC say they found the dogs without access to enough food, water or shelter. They were also tethered to chains and living in urine-soaked sheds and pens outside. Some were also running loose through the home on the property.

A kitten was found in a small cat carrier, two puppies were found in a small birdcage and two other litters of puppies, along with pregnant dogs, were also found on the property.

Officials say the animals were all living in inhumane conditions and were suffering from a range of medical issues, including emaciation, severe and painful dental disease, flystrike, fur loss, skin inflammation, ear, and eye infections, and injuries, and internal and external parasites.

This rescue was dubbed “Operation Warm Holidays.” The Humphreys County Humane Society and Nashville Humane Association will be providing shelter for all of the animals rescued in the endeavor.

To volunteer or donate to Animal Rescue Corps, the group behind the rescue, CLICK HERE.