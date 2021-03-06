Woman killed in crash on I-40 East near airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman is dead after a crash on Interstate 40 Eastbound near Nashville International Airport.

Police say the crash happened Saturday morning at around 1:30 a.m.

A Ford Edge was reportedly traveling east on I-40 in slowing traffic when the driver crashed into the back of a white pickup truck, disabling her SUV. She called 911 for help and, while she was on the phone, a Honda Civic crashed into the back of her Edge.

The front seat passenger of the Civic was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died. She has been identified as 26-year-old Morgan Graves, according to police.

The driver of the pickup truck left the scene.

The drivers of the Edge and Civic were both wearing seatbelts and were taken to separate hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Police found no evidence of impairment on the driver of the Edge.

The investigation continues.