MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Firefighters are on the scene of a major house fire in Mt. Juliet.
It is happening in the 7400 block of Central Pike.
The Mt. Juliet Fire Department posted to its Facebook page saying crews are working mutual aid for water supply with Wilson County EMA.
There is no word on if anyone has been hurt in connection with this fire.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.