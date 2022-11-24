SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews are responding to the scene of a large brush fire in Bedford County.

It is happening in the Horse Mountain area, just outside of Shelbyville.

Multiple agencies are on the scene, with the Bedford County Fire Department leading the operation. Officials say the Tennessee State Forestry Department has also been asked to respond.

The fire is not under control.

This is in an isolated area and fire personnel are taking ATVs along paths through the woods to access it.

There is no word on how large the fire is at this time.

Smoke can be seen near homes in the area, but no evacuation orders are in effect at this time.