DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are on the scene of a deadly crash on I-40.

It happened in Dickson County near mile marker 176 just before 8 p.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says one vehicle was involved in the crash.

There is no word on if there are any additional injuries along with the fatality.

Westbound traffic is backed up in the area, but only the right lane is closed at this time.