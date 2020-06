Crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Madison.

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Fire Department reports heavy smoke damage following a Wednesday evening fire at 201 East Palestine Avenue in Madison.

Crews say six apartments were heavily damaged and are now uninhabitable.

Two caged dogs were rescued from one of the units and were unharmed.

The Nashville Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

