WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A community still recovering from historic flooding is now dealing with multiple suspicious fires, including another one that was started Friday afternoon.

Authorities on scene tell News 2 the building that caught fire is known as Jennifer Furniture and Gifts Store in Waverly. When fire crews arrived, they found the building heavily engulfed in flames. The fire has since been knocked down; now crews are dealing with hot spots.

The fire marks more than a half dozen over the last month in Waverly.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is offering a cash reward for information about the person(s) behind these fires. The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office also added an extra $500 to that reward.