Crews investigate smoke after reports of fireworks outside South Nashville apartment building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Fire Department responded to smoke coming from a South Nashville apartment building after reports of fireworks in the area.

Crews were called to the 100 block of Charles E. Davis Boulevard just before 9:30 Monday night. Callers reported an outside fire that had been started by fireworks.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from an upper-level window.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and worked to ventilate smoke in the area.

No injuries were reported.