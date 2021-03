NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out in a building under construction Thursday evening.

Units were called to the 900 block of Woodland Street. Responders say they saw smoke coming from both sides of the building, but they were able to locate the fire and extinguish it quickly.

The building appeared to be locked and secured and no construction workers were present. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.