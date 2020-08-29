Crews investigate cause of Brentwood house fire

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Brentwood Fire and Rescue crews are investigating what caused a house fire on Friday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in on Portofino Drive in the Tuscany Hills subdivision.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the back of the home.

The fire started near an outdoor fireplace on the patio and extended into the ceiling and attic space of the home.

Crews knocked the fire down quickly and nobody was hurt.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

