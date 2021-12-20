LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Neighbors on a Macon County road were on edge Monday evening after a bomb scare in the area.

Crews responded to a home on Hickory Lane, southeast of Lafayette, late Monday afternoon.

Once on the scene, authorities found a small bomb at the home. There were no details released as to what kind of bomb it was.

About 10 people living nearby were notified as a precaution.

The bomb was safely defused by the Tennessee Highway Patrol Monday evening.

Authorities say a suspect is in custody, and the ATF, along with the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, are interviewing them. Their identity has not yet been released.