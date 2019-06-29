Crews fighting HAZMAT fire at South Nashville business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews are on the scene of a HAZMAT fire at an auto shop in South Nashville on Saturday morning.

Fire crews were called to the scene at All Out Automotive and Transmission on the 200 block of Crutchfield Avenue around 4:45 a.m.

When crews arrived, heavy black smoke was pouring out of one of the buildings on the property. You could also hear frequent ‘popping’ sounds that officials said were due to overheating paint thinners inside the building.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire also remains unknown at this time.

