LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A structure fire in La Vergne left a home severely damaged Wednesday afternoon.

According to the City of La Vergne, emergency calls came in around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3 from a home in the 400 block of Forest Ridge Drive.

When crews from the La Vergne Fire Rescue Department arrived at the scene, officials said they found a structure in the backyard that was on fire, producing black smoke.

The city said the blaze had also spread to the back of the house, but nobody was home when the fire broke out.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Firefighters managed to get the fire under control and extinguish the flames without any injuries, according to officials.

(Courtesy: City of La Vergne) (Courtesy: City of La Vergne)

The La Vergne Police Department, Box 100, and the Smyrna Fire Department reportedly provided assistance and mutual aid.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials said the Red Cross is helping those impacted by the incident.

No additional information has been released about the circumstances surrounding the fire.