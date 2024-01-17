WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fire crews in Williamson County braved freezing temperatures to extinguish a house fire early Wednesday morning.

Williamson County Fire Rescue said a 911 call was made shortly before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17 to report the fire.

According to Williamson County Emergency Communications, the caller told dispatch that their mother was possibly still in the home.

Courtesy: Williamson County Fire Rescue

Within minutes, first responders arrived to the home and helped the woman out of residence. She was taken to Williamson Medical Center with minor smoke inhalation, officials said.

Fire personnel said crews contained the fire to one room and it was extinguished quickly. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

According to Williamson County Fire Rescue, the temperature outside measured -3°F as crews worked to extinguish the flames, which created several challenges to firefighters.

No other information was released.