Crews extinguish fire at Mt. Juliet Elementary

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews extinguished a fire at Mt. Juliet Elementary School Monday morning.

Mt. Juliet police reported the fire was contained to a single classroom and no students were present as Monday is a remote-learning day.

No injuries were reported and the fire was extinguished by the school’s sprinkler system and responding firefighters, according to Mt. Juliet police.

No additional information was immediately released.

