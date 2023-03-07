SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews with the Smyrna Fire Department worked to extinguish a fire at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

Smyrna Fire Chief Bill Culbertson says crews were dispatched to the Stoneridge Farms apartments in the 400 block of Chaney Road just after 7 a.m. to respond to a structure fire.

Source: WKRN

Upon arrival, crews reportedly observed a fire on three balconies. Crews believe the fire began at the first floor and made it all the way the third floor balcony.

Chief Culbertson says crews were able to extinguish the flames quickly, but water and smoke damage are present in all three units.

According to crews on scene, the first and second floor received the most damage and officials are working with the potentially displaced families.

The third floor was reportedly vacant. An investigation is underway to determine what led to the fire.

No other information was immediately released.