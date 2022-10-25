LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An overnight fire burned 30-35 acres in Lawrence County and prompted a response from several agencies.

According to Lawrenceburg Emergency Management, the fire was called in just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday near Appleton Road at Hulsey Road. The responding agencies included Responding agencies included Southeast Fire, Crossroads Fire, Centerpoint Fire Department, the Tennessee Division of Forestry, and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency Management officials said the fire caught onto some pine trees but was well away from the road and there were no structures nearby. The distance from the road meant crews had to cut a path to get their apparatus to the fire.

Right now the fire is contained but crews are still working on a couple hotspots. EMA officials remind residents that conditions are very dry and will remain so even after the rain that’s expected Tuesday afternoon. People are urged to be extremely careful when burning or avoid it altogether. Please be extremely careful when burning.