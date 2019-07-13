Crews battle warehouse fire in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews with the Lebanon Fire Department and Wilson County EMA battled a warehouse fire Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the call around 3 p.m. near Highway 109 and I-840. The fire was at the Leviton plant near Leviton Drive.

Fire officials told News 2 the warehouse is under construction and there were workers present who didn’t know there was a fire.

Officials said the fire was wind driving and spread across the roof.

A couple of firefighters were checked out for heat exhaustion, but no one was hurt.

The fire was extinguished just after 5 p.m.