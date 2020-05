NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Fire officials said they’re on the scene of a two-alarm fire in the 300 block of Welch Road.

Fire officials said as of right now, there are no injuries and that everyone appears to have gotten out of the apartment building safely.

This is an active scene. We will continue to update you as we learn more.

HAPPENING NOW: We are fighting at 2 alarm fire at 320 Welch Road. Right now there are NO injuries. It appears everyone in the impacted apartment building got out safely. This is an active scene, please avoid the area. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) May 23, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.