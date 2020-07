MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department crews are on the scene of a large storage facility fire.

Officials told News 2 it started around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at Ideal Storage on Seals Way.

When crews arrived, half of the storage facility was engulfed in flames.

One firefighter has minor injuries.

Fire Marshal Office investigators will be looking into the cause.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.