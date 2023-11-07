DECHERD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several fire department agencies are working to extinguish flames after multiple buildings caught fire early Tuesday morning in Decherd.

At 2:45 a.m., the Decherd Police Department announced that multiple buildings had caught fire on East Main Street across from the post office.

Authorities reported that the roadway is shut down from the railroad tracks to Diagonal Street and is not expected to reopen anytime soon.

Motorists are being asked to seek alternate routes Tuesday morning to travel to work and school.

The Decherd Fire Department, along with other fire department agencies, are currently fighting blaze.

It remains unknown what led to the early morning fire. No other information was immediately released.