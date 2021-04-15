Home destroyed by fire in Cheatham County

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — No injuries were reported after a Cheatham County home was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded around 5 a.m. to a burning house on Sutton Lane, off Bearwallow Road, northeast of Ashland City.

When firefighters arrived, heavy flames could be seen coming from the residence.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, one of the residents told News 2 that the fire appeared to have started in the garage, destroying everything inside. The resident said the fire spread to the house, leaving it a “total loss.”

The homeowner explained her family of four, including her grandchild, were sleeping inside, when someone inside noticed the fire. The residents said they attempted to put out the flames with a garden hose, but that did not work.

Wood pallets could be seen burning outside of the residence. The homeowner explained one of the residents rebuilds pallets, as part of his business.

The same home also caught fire two years ago, according to the homeowner.

No additional information was immediately released.