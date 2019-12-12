Crews battle massive fire at tire repair shop in Camden

CAMDEN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fire destroyed a well-known tire repair shop along Highway 70 East in Camden Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded before 11 a.m. to battle the fire at Busby’s Tire and Alignment near Hedge Drive.

Before crews arrived on the scene, they said they could already see heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

According to witnesses, the tire repair shop was destroyed, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

