LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – A large fire spanning nearly 100 acres in Lawrence County has been extinguished.

According to Bill Phillips with Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency, shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday, Lawrence County 911 received a call for a brushfire in the Summertown area.

As units were responding, the fire was quickly expanding due to the wind, drought conditions, and low humidity; units on scene quickly realized they were going to need more help.

A call for help then went out to surrounding counties and all fire departments in Lawrence County.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but officials said it appeared to start in the middle of the fields, well away from the road.

Phillips said the wind began spreading the fire to the south and west, prompting some apartments on N. Military Avenue to be evacuated as a precaution. All residents have since been cleared to return to their homes.

There are still some small hot spots in isolated areas and some units will remain on scene just in case.

Summertown fire (Source: Shelton Barnett) Summertown fire (Source: Shelton Barnett) (Source: Eddie Schultz) (Source: Eddie Schultz)

According to Phillips, brushfires are common in Lawrence County, but the fire quickly spread due to the wind and drought conditions.

No injuries were reported.

Phillips said there is a no burn ordinance in effect for Lawrence County and advised residents not to burn trash and to be mindful of the dry conditions.

Phillips added that crews from surrounding counties played a big role in helping fight the fire. Some crews came down from as far away as Franklin.

“That’s one of the great things about Tennessee. Our county, the fire departments all wor together very quickly. We have a unified fire command under Lawrence County fire…when the calls went out to surrounding agencies, they came in and we put them onto our radio network so that we can all talk to each other,” Phillips said.

Officials advised the public to call 911 immediately if they see a fire that’s starting to grow, especially if it’s near brush or woods.