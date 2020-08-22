Crews battle large fire at scrap metal yard in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several crews are battled a large fire in Marshall County, according to fire officials.

The fire began around 10:15 p.m. Friday at Harmon Scrap Metal on Ostella Road in Cornersville.

Marshall County Fire, South Marshall Fire Dept, The Giles County Fire & Rescue, Pulaski Fire, Lewisburg Fire, Cornersville Fire Department and other agencies responded to the scene.

Giles County fire officials tell News 2 they’re still on the scene and will be there for at least the next few hours.

Flames were as high as 100 feet in the air. Marshall County Fire Chief Matt Fox told News 2 The fire consumed crushed cars and cars ready to be crushed that contained fuel tanks that could be heard exploding. A fire truck was 60 feet from the fire and was too hot to touch because of heat in the air.

Crews were there for about nine hours. Fox said it’s the biggest fire they have ever seen at this yard.

They used 200,000 gallons of water, drying up the whole city tank to put it out.

News 2 has a crew on the way, and will keep you updated on what started the blaze.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.