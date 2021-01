WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A mobile home in Wilson County has extensive damage after a fire early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded around 5 a.m. to a structure fire on Old Shannon Road at Pinhook Road, which is just southwest of Lebanon.

When firefighters arrived, they said the mobile home was engulfed in flames.

No one was home when the fire broke out, according to investigators.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.