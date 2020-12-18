Crews battle fire at home under renovation in West End neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A home was heavily damaged by fire in the West End neighborhood Friday morning.

The Nashville Fire Department responded around 6:30 a.m. to a reported fire at the residence on 23rd Avenue South, just off Interstate 440 and Woodlawn Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they could see flames coming from the roof of the home.

Crews had the fire under control within an hour, but remained on the scene to battle hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.