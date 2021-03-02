Crews battle house fire in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — No one was injured when a shed fire spread to a home in South Nashville causing serious damage early Tuesday morning.

The Nashville Fire Department responded just before 3 a.m. to reports of a house fire on Winthorne Drive, which is in the area of Briley Parkway and Murfreesboro Pike.

When firefighters arrived, they said they found heavy flames and smoke inside the residence.

Crews determined the fire started in a nearby shed and spread to the home. Everyone inside the home made it out safely, according to firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.