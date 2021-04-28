Child having seizure, holding lighter sparked North Nashville duplex fire, resident says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Firefighters are on the scene of a duplex fire in North Nashville Wednesday morning.

The Nashville Fire Department responded around 5:30 a.m. to reports of a residential fire on 14th Avenue North at Cass Street.

When firefighters arrived, they said flames and smoke were visible.

A resident of the duplex said there were five people inside one unit, when a child suffered a seizure while holding a lighter, igniting a blanket.

That unit had fire damage, while the other unit had smoke damage, according to the fire department.

14th Avenue North is blocked off around the scene.

No additional information was immediately released, as the fire remains under investigation.