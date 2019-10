COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A portion of Nashville Highway was shut down in Columbia Monday morning as crews battled a house fire.

According to Columbia police, all southbound lanes were closed between Jackson Heights Drive and Bear Creek Pike. Northbound lanes were open with one lane in each direction, officers said.

(Photo: WKRN)

No information has been released about the fire, including whether lightning played a role.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.