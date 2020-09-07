Crews battle heavy flames and smoke at Nashville residence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Fire Department officials said crews were able to put out a house fire in Nashville on Monday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Knowles Street.

NFD officials said upon arrival crews saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the back of the home.

They began an interior attack of the flames and were able to put the blaze out quickly.

Upon searching, they did not find anyone inside the home. No injuries are being reported at this time.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.