GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville and Goodlettsville fire crews worked in difficult conditions to extinguish an overnight house fire that destroyed a home in Goodlettsville.

Around midnight, Nashville and Goodlettsville fire crews responded to a house fire call in the 1400 block of Baker Road.

When crews arrived on the scene the house was engulfed in flames but everyone that resided in the home was able to make it out safely.

Source: Nashville Fire Department

Nashville Fire’s Public Information Officer Kendra Loney said putting out the fire proved to be difficult at first due to crews not being able to cross a bridge that led to the home because of weight restrictions.

Instead, crews on the scene had to lay down more than 2,500 feet of fire hose in order to supply water and adequate water pressure to extinguish the fire.

Crews were able to put out the fire and Baker Road reopened around 3:00 a.m.

According to Nashville Fire, those living in the area may see a haze for the next several hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.