MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rutherford County Fire and Rescue crews responded to a truck fully engulfed on Interstate 840 West on Tuesday.

The driver of the car reported hearing “loud popping noise” and saw flames before exiting the car.

Flames eventually fully engulfed the vehicle around mile marker 66.

Crews successfully put out the blaze, and no injuries were reported.