ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The White House Community Fire Department said they’re on the scene of a fire at a wood shop.

It happened early Saturday morning on Hall Road. Crews said the structure is a woodworking shop with lots of sawdust and wooden materials. This made the fire fast-moving and hard to put out.

Ridgetop Fire Department and Greenbrier crews assisted to put out the flames.

The cause is under investigation.

