NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Fire Officials said they were on the scene of a fire at the Nashville Farmer’s Market in the 900 block of Rosa L Parks Blvd.

We are currently fighting a fire at @nashfarmmarket. We do not have any reports of injuries at this time. Please avoid the area so our crews can work. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) June 1, 2020

NFD said nobody was hurt. They tweeted crews were able to put the fire out Monday afternoon and are checking for hot spots and water/smoke damage.

Our crews successfully extinguished the fire at the @nashfarmmarket. They are now checking for hot spots and working to protect the property inside from water or smoke damage. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) June 1, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.