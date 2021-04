NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Firefighters battled a fire at a home in Madison Monday morning.

The Nashville Fire Department responded around 9:30 a.m. to a fire on Ellington Place, off Briley Parkway.

When firefighters arrived, they said they found heavy smoke coming from one side of the residence.

Crews were told everyone made it out safely, but one cat was still inside.

No additional information was immediately released, including a possible cause for the fire.