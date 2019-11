NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Firefighters are battling a fire Monday morning at a Hermitage fast food restaurant.

Crews responded around 10 a.m. to a fire at Captain D’s on Lebanon Pike near Bonnabrook Drive. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames visible.

(Photo: Linda Ong/WKRN)

No additional information was immediately available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

