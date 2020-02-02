Crews battle business fire in Hopkinsville

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WKRN) — Crews are on the scene of a business fire that’s closed part of Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville.

According to the Hopkinsville Fire Department, first responders were called to Sassy Stuff Consignment just after 5:00 a.m. Sunday.

Captain Michael Pendleton said it appears the fire has spread throughout the building, including the attic.

Courtesy: Hopkinsville Fire Department

Crews are currently battling the fire and have closed that area of Fort Campbell Boulevard near Nelson Drive. Firefighters are working to keep the flames from spreading to any additional structures.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.