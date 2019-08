NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple units with the Nashville Fire Department were on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Germantown Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded around 10 a.m. to reports of smoke coming from a building on Adams Street near Monroe Street.

There were no known injuries as crews fought the fire, the department said.

(Photo: WKRN)

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

