BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews with the Nashville Fire Department are working to contain a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in South Nashville.

The fire was reported just after 4 a.m. in the 600 block of Brentwood Place at the Arbors of Brentwood Apartment Homes off Edmonson Pike.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, when crews arrived on the scene they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a unit.

The scene remains active as crews work to extinguish the flames. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.