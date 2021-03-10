Crews battle 1,000 acre wildfire burning in Fentress County

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Forestry officials are working to contain a 1,000 acre wildfire burning in Fentress County.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture said the fire, which has been dubbed the Gouldstown Road fire, is about 10% contained, as of Wednesday morning.

The department issued a warning to residents of Jamestown, informing them they will likely deal with smoky conditions as the winds shift.

Firefighters said they took advantage of elevated humidity levels Tuesday night into Wednesday morning to create control lines around the massive wildfire.

No structures have been impacted, according to forestry officials.