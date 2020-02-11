Worker rescued from atop cell phone tower in La Vergne

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews from multiple departments rescued a worker who suffered a medical emergency while atop a cell phone tower in La Vergne Tuesday morning.

La Vergne police and firefighters responded around 10:15 a.m. to a location off Stones River Road near Old Nashville Highway, where they said a man working on a T-Mobile tower needed medical attention.

  • (Courtesy: La Vergne Fire Department)
  • (Courtesy: La Vergne Fire Department)
  • (Courtesy: La Vergne Fire Department)

The La Vergne Fire Department said the worker was brought down safely from the tower around 11:50 a.m.

He was not transported to a hospital for treatment, the department added.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar