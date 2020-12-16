Crawdaddy’s in downtown Cookeville heavily damaged by fire

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fire caused extensive damage to a popular restaurant in downtown Cookeville early Wednesday morning.

Cookeville firefighters responded around 3:30 a.m. to reports of a fire at Crawdaddy’s on West Broad Street. When firefighters arrived, they said they could see flames.

The age of the building and the proximity to other buildings made it difficult to contain the fire, according to the city’s fire chief.

No additional information was immediately released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.